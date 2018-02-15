HomeServe in Preston delivers Valentine's balloons for charity

Thousands of heart-shaped balloons filled offices across the UK on Valentine’s Day as staff at a Preston firm took the opportunity to say a secret “thank you” to friends and colleagues.

The annual fund-raising event saw HomeServe staff buy balloons and send them discreetly to colleagues around in other sites across the country who have made a positive difference to them over the past year.

Collectively this year, caring staff taking part in the February fund-raising campaign have raised almost £4,000 for a host of local charities, with 3,700 balloons filling the offices of the UK’s leading home assistance provider.

HomeServe membership CEO Greg Reed said: “Saying thank you to each other, and genuinely appreciating the support we receive from one another, is an important part of our culture here at HomeServe.

“We literally could not move for balloons. But that just goes to show the scale of appreciation we have as a collective group. It’s a unique way to show some love and to thank each other personally, whilst also helping to raise money for causes close to our hearts.”