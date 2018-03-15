Homes to boost Preston's affordable housing market

The site of a flattened block of flats will soon be redeveloped into a set of purpose-built affordable homes.

The Community Gateway Association (CGA) – a not-for-profit community business set up to meet Preston’s housing needs – is set to build 10 two-storey, three bedroom affordable homes for land adjacent to Thompson Street and Shakespeare Road.

An artist's impression of the new affordable builds.

The currently disused brownfield site, just north of Ribbleton Park, will see an access road built for the site with each property given two car parking spaces to facilitate transport demand and reduce on-street parking.

Preston Council’s planning officers approved the scheme earlier this week, stating that no objections to the development had been received and the proposal contributes to the council’s supply of deliverable housing.

A CGA consultation with residents in 2016 also revealed public demand for bigger homes in the area in response to the application.

CGA’s Regeneration Manager, Andrew Mason, said: “The new three bedroom properties will provide much needed family accommodation in the area at an affordable rate of rent.”

Local construction company Warden Construction Ltd has been appointed as the contractor and is scheduled to begin on site in spring this year.

The build will take approximately nine months to complete.