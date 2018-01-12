Homes plan on hold as neighbours object

Councillors have deferred plans for 119 houses in Cottam after neighbours complained the development would be too close to their homes.

Morris Homes have agreed to sit down with locals and discuss the project to try to resolve the issue.

More than a dozen residents from the area attended a meeting of the city’s planning committee at which the developer was accused of making late changes to the scheme on land to the west of The Weald and failing to communicate with existing residents.

Local councillor Christine Abram (pictured) told the meeting: “It is an absolute joke - only it isn’t funny. The residents are not objecting to the development, but the devil is in the detail.”

Homeowners in Hoyles Lane complained that some of the planned homes would be closer to their properties than the minimum acceptable distance. After the vote to defer the application to allow more consultation, one resident said: “This could have been done 10 months ago, but there has been little or no communication from the developer.”