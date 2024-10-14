Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The home of a top-rated restaurant, cocktail bar and gym has hit the market - with a multi-million pound price tag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Station House and Orient One in Station Court, New Hall Hey Road, Rossendale, is a well-known centre for food and leisure in the area, occupying a prominent position between the centre of Rawtenstall and the New Hall Hey retail park with nearby tenants such as M&S, Aldi, Home Bargain, Pet at Home.

Now the complex, which sits in 2.25 acres and produces a net yield of8.75 per cent is being offered for sale for £3.1m by Taylor Weaver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rightmove/Taylor Weaver

The Firepit

The whole of Station House is occupied by The Firepit Restaurant, which has been trading in this location since 2014. It’s trading is not affected as it has a contract in place until February 2028, generating £110,000 per year. There are multi-let offices on the second floor.

Thrive Gyms Orient One was originally constructed as a Kwik Save supermarket however following a comprehensive refurbishment the property is now occupied by Thrive Gyms, which includes a health and wellness centre with cafe, aesthetics clinics, sauna and boxing studio etc. This site generates £175,000 rent per year, with a lease in place till November 2037.

The who site also benefits from more than 130 car parking spaces. The agent describes the property as in an “excellent location” and with “future site development potential.”