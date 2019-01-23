Hollyoaks actor Aedan Duckworth missed out at NTAs, but got hero's welcome at Parklands High School

Chorley-born Aedan Duckworth narrowly missed out on a National Television Award last night.

The 17-year-old, who is managed by Scream Management Talent Agency, in Blackpool, was shortlisted in the newcomer category for his role as Ollie Morgan in Channel Four soap Hollyoaks, in which he was involved in a harrowing grooming story.

He was beaten by Emmerdale actor James Moore, who plays Charity Dingle's son, Ryan Stocks.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, Aedan returned to his former school, Parklands High School, in Chorley, where he gave an inspiring talk to the drama students.

Drama teacher Ms Karen Gray said: “Staff and students at Parklands High School are exceptionally proud of former student, Aedan Duckworth, who left us just over a year ago. I am delighted Aedan is living his dream and that all the hard work he put into his drama is paying off.

"Aedan was a very enigmatic and popular student whilst at Parklands, but he was also very modest of the success he had whilst still at school, and he successfully juggled his acting and studies which led to a fantastic set of GCSE results in summer 2017.

"Aedan has kept in touch with us at school and we regularly receive updates from him and his parents about what he's up to, so that we can collectively celebrate his brilliant career to date.

"We have no doubt that he will continue to develop his acting career and go from strength to strength. Aedan has left a lasting legacy at Parklands, a legacy our current students aspire to achieve - and that is dream big, work hard, dedication and commitment will get you to your ultimate goal. "

Read previous stories: Hollyoaks actor from Chorley up for National Television Award and Chorley actor Aedan Duckworth lands role in Hollyoaks