Holidaymakers report illness at hotel where Lancashire couple died

The hotel where a Lancashire couple died in mysterious circumstances has been subject to mixed reviews by holidaymakers.

Reports on holiday review site Tripadvisor show sunseekers reporting poor experiences while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

Tour operator Thomas Cook yesterday started moving guests out of the hotel after John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley, both fell ill and died in the Egyptian resort.

Earlier this summer Nikita posted on Tripadvisor, 'Will never visit this hotel again! The room was tiny. The locker was broke twice. Then the air conditioner started to leak. In addition, we had to beg for the cleaner to clean the room'.

While in May 19lisae178, from Dagenham, posted 'Diarrhoea and stomach cramps for four days. Overall I would rate the resort as adequate but for the food poisoning wrecking our holiday it has to get one star. However, my wife was struck with food poisoning on the second day that lasted for four days - she was so ill she was crying. Then on the penultimate day of our holiday I was struck down with stomach pains and explosive diarrhoea'.

And Craig, from Halifax, said 'Certainly, not 5 stars, will not be returning.'

But not all the reports were so critical writing earlier this month kezzabell2016, said, 'Fantastic, always a fabulous hotel, food, and staff, came last year, returned this year, and will be back at Christmas!'

And David M, wrote, 'So much warmth. This hotel is so much great on so many levels.. Warm greetings to the bellman staff, reception staff, they have the capacity for communicating well with us, special greetings to ms. Salma: such friendly, amazing woman. Hope to see ya next year.'

Megan R, reurned from teh hotel earlier this month and said, 'Brilliant trip :)). Stayed for 2 weeks at Steigenberger and we would definitely go back! We really enjoyed the resort - it was beautiful. All the staff were incredibly kind. Our trip was super fun, especially because of the daily activities and night shows put on by the entertainment team - especially Emily and Ziko, who were both very friendly and you can tell they put a lot of effort in to make people smile! A truly amazing holiday.'