Holiday romance led to marriage for Preston couple Laura Hamilton and Craig Latham

A chance meeting on the main strip in Benidorm sealed the future for Laura Hamilton and Craig Latham.

They met in a bar called Beachcomber and swapped numbers. They were only together for that one evening, but made a lasting impression on each other.

Laura, 27, a well-being worker, moved from East Yorkshire to Preston in 2016 and Craig, a cigarette sales representative, proposed in June 2017 whilst on holiday in The Lakes for Laura’s 26th birthday.

They tied the knot on February 16 at Bartle Hall.

It was Valentine’s weekend which made it extra special and they were lucky to enjoy unusually warm and sunny weather.

Laura said: “After the ceremony, Alex Birtwell set up with his guitar out side while we all had drinks and canapés.

“Alex made it extra special as he sang me down the aisle to Make Me Feel Your Love by Adele.

“With me being from Yorkshire – and all my friends and family as well – and with Craig being from Lancashire, throughout the day there was references to white and red roses – we

had all white roses except Craig’s button hole was one red rose!

The couple and guests played games including Mr and Mrs after the meal, everyone got involved which made the occasion fun.

Casino tables were also a bit hit in the evening.

“Words can’t begin to describe how amazing our wedding day was, I loved every second. A day of creating special memories which will last a lifetime.

Craig, 36, added: “Our wedding day was the best day of my life!

“It went well beyond how I imagined it would and the only downside was it went too quick.

They enjoyed a mini-moon in the Lake District and plan a honeymoon later in the year. Photos: www,jamesjebsonphotography.com

Craig and Laura Latham Photos: James Jebson Photography