Hoghton schoolboy runs 25km for Children with Cancer UK

A young boy ran 25km over a one-month period to support children with cancer.

Six-year-old Oliver Walmsley, of Hoghton, completed 12 runs throughout December, raising almost £200 for Children with Cancer UK.

Oliver Walmsley

His mum, Laura, said: “Most of the runs were 2km, with a 4km one near the end.

“I am really proud of Oliver. He never moaned about going out in the freezing cold or the rain. He just put on his shoes and got on with it. He even ran in his pyjamas on Boxing Day. He ran up a few hills but he didn’t whinge.

“He raised £195 and he is really pleased.”

Read other stories: School boy completes series of 5km runs for Rosemere in memory of his uncle and Preston Hockey Club member with cystic fibrosis holds match for CF Trust



Oliver, a year two pupil at Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School, said: “I wanted to raise money for children who are poorly and I like running so decided to do that.

“It was quite tiring but I enjoyed it. My younger brother, Oscar, even came out with me one. He was in his pram.”

To donate visit https://mrmenlittlemiss-virtualrun-december-2018.everydayhero.com/uk/laura-5/wizard/share?fbclid=IwAR1R6_J3tqkHNMmStkKFEIBeHg8CFfqIBII2VtoIBwJaNHVP0KcnzrigQ9o