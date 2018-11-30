Hit the heady heights of St Walburge’s Church spire at night to take in panoramic views of Preston

Have your say

A chance to climb to the top of the UK’s tallest parish church spire at night is on offer for the first time.

One of Preston’s most famous landmarks, St Walburge’s Church spire, will be open to the general public for panoramic views of the city at night over Christmas and the New Year.

Hit the heady heights of St Walburges Church spire at night to take in panoramic views of Preston

Sanam Ogden, restoration project manager at St Walburge’s, said: “On a clear night visitors will have a excellent view of Preston, and the surrounding countryside as far as Blackpool.

“The tower contains a single bell of 1.5 tonnes cast by Mears and Stainbank of Whitechapel which is the heaviest swinging bell in Lancashire.

“From Saturday, December 15 until Saturday, January 12, each Saturday, visitors will be able to ascend the 309ft (or 94 metre) high spire.

“It is the third tallest spire in the United Kingdom, and is the tallest on a parish church.

“The times of access are 7.30pm to 8.30pm and donations are requested to assist in the maintenance of this magnificent structure.

“After the ascent visitors will be invited to enjoy refreshments.”

The steeple at St Walburge’s is made from limestone sleepers which originally carried the nearby Preston and Longridge Railway, giving the spire a red tint during sunset.