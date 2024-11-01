One of Blackpool's oldest pubs was in danger of collapse after its historic frontage was found to be crumbling away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restorers discovered the alarming situation at The Lifeboat Inn on Foxhall Road after work began to repair the building earlier this year.

Work underway at The Lifeboat Inn in Blackpool | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Planning permission was already in place for the renovation, but Blackpool Council then agreed emergency work could be carried out to demolish and reinstate a new wall after it was discovered pebbles from the beach had previously been used to patch up the original frontage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restoration must include replacement of the pub's original features including doors, sash windows and reinstatement of corinthian capitals and replacement of decorative architectural details.

Plans for the scheme have now been formally approved, with a council planning report saying the damage had been covered up by plaster and was partly due to the building's exposed location near the seafront.

The Lifeboat Inn pictured before work started | Google

The report adds: "The wall construction was somewhat unusual in that it was made up of brick and what appear to be large pebbles/stones (probably taken from the beach) and ‘patched’ together behind a rendered surface.

"The ‘quirky’ angles of the windows and doors did add to the building'scharm, but were indicative of structural failures."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star Pubs and Bars Ltd, which owns the pub, applied for updated planning permission after work uncovered issues including rotten timbers and loose masonry, warning "the wall is at risk of partial or full collapse."

It has previously described its investment in the building as "significant" as well as "essential for the long-term protection and use of the building."

Originally called the Wylies Hotel, the Lifeboat Inn is believed to have been used as a meeting place for the local men who manned the lifeboats in Blackpool. It dates back to the mid-19th century and is locally listed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning report says while the loss of the original fabric of the building is unfortunate, it is the only way to preserve the pub.

It says: "This public house is one of the oldest in Blackpool and is used by locals and tourists alike. Securing the future of this building would have multiple social, environmental and economic benefits."