Highest recruiters in the country for innovative cancer trial

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has recruited the highest number of patients in the UK into an innovative kidney cancer trial - and is also the sixth highest site globally for recruitment into this trial.

The trial, entitled CheckMate 914, looks into the use of a combination of treatments to stimulate the body’s immune system in kidney cancer patients in order to fight cancerous cells and prevent the return of a tumour following surgery.

The trial hopes to answer the important question of whether immunotherapy treatment after surgery for high risk kidney cancer patients (those whose risk of

cancer returning is about 50 per cent) reduces the risk of this cancer coming back and increases the chances of curing the cancer altogether. Immunotherapy has already shown to have benefits in the risk of other cancers such as melanoma after surgery and there have always been similarities in the way in which these cancers are managed.

Omi Parikh, consultant oncologist at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “We are so pleased to have been able to recruit nine patients into this trial so far; making us one of the top performing sites in the world. I do think this is a great achievement for the team at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals.

“This is obviously a big team effort that includes the whole team, including the surgeons who are referring the patients in a timely fashion (Mr Zelhof), the research nurse (Sheila Calvert), and all of the team in the research department, as well the chemotherapy team who administer the treatment and pharmacy. We are also so grateful for the patients who give up a significant amount of time and energy to take part in these clinical trials.”