High winds causing chaos as tree falls on M6

A number of fallen trees are causing chaos on the roads around Preston tonight.

Two lanes are closed on the M6 southbound at junction 33 Garstang after a tree fell on the carriageway crushing a car.

Lancashire Roads Police said luckily the driver had escaped injury but added that there were delays on the motorway.

In Bamber Bridge, the B5257 Brownedge Road was closed both ways between the A6 London Way and Brampton Drive.

Emergency services were at the scene after the incident was reported shortly after 5pm.

And in Garstang, the B6430 was impassable after a tree fell.

Another clump of trees had fallen on Golden Way in Penwortham just after 8pm.

One eyewitness said: “There must have been four or five on the road. They had smashed the entire windscreen of a grey car. The driver, a man, was standing outside and seemed fine. Police were directing traffic around the trees which were only blocking the road heading out of Preston. Their cars were stationed in such a way to alert drivers to slow down. You would never be able to see the trees until the last minute otherwise because its quite dark there.”