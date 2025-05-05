High pressure to bring further fine and settled weather for North West this week

By Richard Hunt
Published 5th May 2025, 15:19 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 15:23 BST
For most people in the North West, today’s Bank Holiday has been a dry and bright day, apart from the odd shower over the Pennines - but what about the rest of the week?

This week, the north and noth west will continue to see the UK’s most widespread sunshine, with the temperatures gradually climbing.

This week, the north and noth west will continue to see the UK’s most widespread sunshine.|Met Office | Met Office

Tonight:

Patchy cloud will clear this evening leaving a sunny end to the day, followed by a dry and generally clear night. Under light winds a patchy rural frost is possible. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Tuesday:

Another dry and settled day is on the cards on Tuesday. Winds will be light and with plenty of strong sunshine developing it will begin to feel quite warm again. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

The remainder of the week will see high pressure dominating. It will stay dry with sunshine at times. Though a breeze develops again, temperatures will be on the warm side.

Updated: 05:00 (UTC+1) on Mon May 5

Plenty of dry weather during this period with high pressure dominating. Bright for all, with the north and west continuing to see the most widespread sunshine. Temperatures gradually climbing.

