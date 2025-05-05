High pressure to bring further fine and settled weather for North West this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For most people in the North West, today’s Bank Holiday has been a dry and bright day, apart from the odd shower over the Pennines - but what about the rest of the week?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, the north and noth west will continue to see the UK’s most widespread sunshine, with the temperatures gradually climbing.

This week, the north and noth west will continue to see the UK’s most widespread sunshine.|Met Office | Met Office

Tonight:

Patchy cloud will clear this evening leaving a sunny end to the day, followed by a dry and generally clear night. Under light winds a patchy rural frost is possible. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday:

Another dry and settled day is on the cards on Tuesday. Winds will be light and with plenty of strong sunshine developing it will begin to feel quite warm again. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

The remainder of the week will see high pressure dominating. It will stay dry with sunshine at times. Though a breeze develops again, temperatures will be on the warm side.

Updated: 05:00 (UTC+1) on Mon May 5

Plenty of dry weather during this period with high pressure dominating. Bright for all, with the north and west continuing to see the most widespread sunshine. Temperatures gradually climbing.