Heysham veteran among rally team for PTSD awareness

A Heysham military veteran has shared his experiences of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as he prepares to take part in a gruelling expedition.

Jason Smith is joining eight other former UK military personnel, all of whom are suffering from PTSD, to tackle a rally across Europe and Africa.

The rally is organised by charity, Driven to Extremes who support veterans suffering from PTSD by taking them on challenging vehicle adventures and expeditions to aid their recovery.

“It’s good to be part of a team and be able to get out and do something,” said Jason, 46.

“I would normally suffer at home, isolated with anxiety and depression but when I am here I feel like I am going to be PSTD free.”

The team left this week to combat the original Paris Dakar rally, the Western Sahara route, in cars at a cost of just £350 each, which they have outfitted themselves to raise awareness of PTSD.

The three-week trip, backed by Sir Ranulph Fiennes, will take the team through Morocco in two-wheel drive Citroen Berlingos and Peugeot Partners.

Led by Mac Mackenney, the expedition will consist of travelling across France, Spain and Gibraltar before they begin their 1,000 mile journey through the desert of Morocco.

For Jason the trip is a chance to be among a team once again, something he misses since finishing his armed forces career in 1997.

“I haven’t worked for four years since I was diagnosed with my condition, it is a real struggle,” said Jason.

“One of my traumas was related to when I was asleep so when it comes to going to sleep I can’t switch off, and my brain believes something awful will happen.

“When I was in Bosnia in 1994, seeing the way people lived on a daily basis was horrible, it is bound to affect you. You feel like you are conditioned to run from incidents so over the years I have been in trouble with the law.

“But since my diagnosis I haven’t had any problems with my own personal discipline.

“When you are in the forces you always have each others backs and are out to do a job, you don’t really think about what your friends and family are going through back at home.

“Following that I have gained a lot more epmpathy through my PTSD treatment.”

Jason was introduced to Drive to Extremes by his friend, Harry Marshall Sr, who is also taking part in the rally.

The duo have fundraised nearly £1,000 for Driven To Extremes to further support veterans with PTSD.

“I don’t think there is enough awareness of PTSD,” said Jason.

“I have every praise for the local emergency serivces, they have seen things we have seen day in day out so it must affect them.”

Although the veterans and their support staff will be following part of the original Paris-Dakar route, running parallel with the Algerian border, this expedition is not a race.

The main point of the challenge is to allow the veterans to experience the same common purpose, and clear goals, which they once had on the battlefield; working again in a collaborative team, while pitting themselves against the vagaries of an arid and unforgiving landscape, and helping to fund raise for other veterans.

The costs for each veteran to take part in the expedition is being covered by Driven to Extremes, thanks to generous support from their sponsors and supporters.

“Getting these particular cars across some of the roughest driving terrain in the world, will be a huge personal challenge for these men,” said Mac Mackenney.

“Where as some activities such as Polar trekking and Atlantic rowing can allow too much thinking time, vehicle expeditions can cross continents in a matter of days.

“The relentless pace ensures that the veterans are immersed in new and rapidly changing experiences.

“Operating in remote and challenging environments, working as valued members of a close-knit team and the support within, opportunities for leadership and military banter helps provide a new focus, promotes self-esteem and builds confidence.”

The British Army has stepped in to help the veterans prepare for their challenge.

The expedition mechanic is Army Sergeant, Nick Wright, who has been busy servicing the Citroens, and fellow vehicle mechanics from the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) have also been helping ready the 4x4 support vehicles, and one of the Peugeots, so they will be ready to set out from Dover today (March 21).

The staging post for the expedition will be in Gibraltar, where the veterans will raise the suspensions of their cars; fit sump guards to the engines, and install mesh radiator guards to protect against rocks and stones.