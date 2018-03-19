Hewitt Cycles in Leyland donate bikes to The Lodge in Buckshaw Village for restoration project

Residents at a care village in Chorley are gearing up to take on a bike restoration project thanks to a donation from a local business.

The partnership was recently launched as a person-centred activity to meet the interests of the male residents within The Lodge, a specialist dementia care home within Buckshaw Retirement Village.

Leyland-based business Hewitt Cycles has donated several bikes, tools and parts for residents to work on and restore.

Residents will complete tasks including attaching the seat to the bike frame, putting air in the tyres, and attaching them to the frame.

Chris Durnan, Market Square coordinator at The Lodge, said: “We had a fantastic response from similar activities, and this was the next step for us to take. Our residents are really looking forward to getting stuck in, fixing the bikes and working together.

“As well as providing fun activities for the residents, this is also part of a wider programme to promote the importance of our residents physical and mental wellbeing through person centred activities. Our activities are always based around what interests our residents and are designed to meet the needs of every individual, which ensures everyone can take part.

“We are extremely grateful to Paul at Hewitt Cycles for donating the bikes and tools for us to work on.”

Paul Hewitt, owner of Hewitt Cycles in Leyland, said: “I was really pleased to be able to donate the bikes to the residents.

“My daughter used to be a carer and then a chef at Buckshaw Retirement Village, and she would often talk about the residents and how much they enjoyed their activities, so I’m pleased to be donating the bikes and tools knowing that residents will get enjoyment from it.”