A care home that specialises in supporting the elderly has been told it must improve by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

South View Lodge in Station Road, Hesketh Bank, has been rated as Requires Improvement in its latest inspection, published this week. Despite noting some good aspects of care, the CQC identified three breaches of legal regulation relating to safety, recruitment and governance. Key issues include:

- Incidents had not been acted upon or shared appropriately, and safeguarding processes were not effective.

- People’s care plans were not always updated to ensure staff had access to accurate information about risk to people.

- Health and safety and recruitment processes still did not adhere to best practice guidance or the provider’s own policies.

- Some medicines management systems continued to be ineffective.

- Governance systems still did not effectively assess, monitor or improve safety or quality of care.

However, inspectors noted that the service had made improvements to mental capacity assessments raised as a concern previously, and were no longer in breach of this regulation.

South View Lodge, Hesketh Bank | Google

Positives

Inspectors also said that staff understood people’s needs and delivered care in line with current guidance. They said: “The service effectively shared information with staff and ensured people were supported with their health. People were treated with kindness and supported to have choice and control over their daily lives. Relatives were able to visit, and people had access to events and activities. Staff responded to requests for help quickly.”

They also said that the service valued staff and proactively supported their well-being. People received person-centred care, and reasonable adjustments helped support their needs.

The watchdog found that the service provided information to people in a way they could understand, and people were able to give feedback. They also said the service was accessible and took action to address discrimination, adding: “People were supported to plan for the future. Staff understood the service’s visions and values and felt well supported by leaders. Staff were treated fairly, and policies supported equality. The service worked collaboratively with staff and partners, and there was a clear focus on continuous learning and improvement.”

Inspectors said that people and relatives were very positive about the quality of their care. A relative said: “Overall, the service is really good. If I had to go to a care home, it would be this one.” Another added: “I can’t praise them highly enough, they are good at what they do.” Inspectors said they received mixed feedback about people’s and relative’s involvement in care plan reviews, but said: “Staff knew people well and understood their needs”.

The CQC has asked the provider for an action plan in response to concerns found.

Management have been contacted by the Post for a comment.