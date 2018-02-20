Heritage asset retained in rural Preston housing plan

The future of a historic house in rural Preston has been secured as part of a new development plan.

A bid to build six houses in the grounds of The Grange in Broughton has been given outline approval by the city council.

The design will see the main house, built in the first half of the 19th century, retained with its several outbuildings making way for the new builds.

It follows on from a failed application that included the demolition of the historic structure. It was rejected on heritage grounds and agents PWA Planning say the approved plan is sympathetic to such concerns.

Associate Louise Leyland, said: “While the house and its outbuildings are not designated heritage assets, the site was considered to have heritage value because of the historical architecture and its contribution to the character of the area.”

The development will see the creation of two gatehouse style homes at the entrance to the 1.29 acre-site. Four mews-style homes will be arranged around the courtyard.

An application to build eight homes on the D’Urton Lane site in 2016 would have seen the house demolished. It was then subject to a planning appeal but the original decision was upheld.

Charles Stanton, director at Stanton Andrews architects, said: “Over the years the house had morphed into a sprawling collection of extensions and outbuildings but at its heart was a property with charm.”