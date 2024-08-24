Here's why temporary supports have been installed around Clitheroe Castle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WORK to restore and repair a Lancashire historic monument and tourist attraction has been delayed a year, writes Bill Jacobs.

Ribble Valley Council is now looking for external grant funding to pay for the refurbishment of Clitheroe Castle’s 800-year-old keep.

The heritage-listed , 12th Century stone structure reopened in April following a six-month closure for structural surveys and safety works in preparation for a repointing and restoration project.

On Tuesday night, Ribble Valley Council’s Community Services Committee agreed to delay them from this financial year to next while grants were sought to pay for it.

It is estimated they will cost well in excess of £300,000 and a bid for cash from the National Lottery Heritage Fund is being prepared.

A report to councillors said: “The Keep is a Grade I-listed Scheduled Monument and is an important attraction to the Ribble Valley, contributing towards the tourism economy.

“Committee originally approved this scheme in January 2017 subject to external funding being secured to part-finance the works.

“However, external funding was not forthcoming and a special policy and finance committee in February 2022 recommended the use of earmarked reserves as an alternative method of funding.

“A total of £326,000 was allocated and currently £302,000 is remaining following surveys and specialist work.

Exterior of Clitheroe Castle. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“Stage One and Stage Two structural surveys have been completed.

“The Stage One survey highlighted the areas of concern regarding the structural stability and integrity of the Keep.

“Temporary structural supports have been installed in the vulnerable areas.

“This has allowed the Keep to be re-opened to the general public.

“The Stage Two survey, had so far established that the structure has been built directly of limestone rock and therefore there are no foundation issues. “Technical drawings have been drawn up by the appointed conservation engineering specialist allowing the work to be prepared for tender.

“The priority will be to make the Keep structurally sound, whilst removing foliage to make it more aesthetically pleasing.

“It is very unlikely the current capital funding would cover all the recommendations of the heritage consultants.

“Discussions have been held with Heritage England and an initial approach made to the Heritage Lottery regarding external funding.

“To attract external funding it is likely we would have to look at the whole castle site as a heritage visitor destination.

“We are looking at investing in the castle grounds through the Jubilee fund and examining the future of the museum.

“Officers recommend it would be necessary to slip the majority of the allocated budget from 2024-2025 to 2025-2026 so that additional external funding can be sought to enable all the proposed works to be undertaken at the same time.”

The committee agreed to make a request to policy and finance committee to move £280,000 of the capital budget for the restoration works from 2024-2025 to 2025-2026.

The whole castle site is owned by Ribble Valley Council.