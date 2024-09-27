Here's how you can get a £1.99 chippy tea all day Sunday

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 16:21 BST
A chip shop in Buckshaw Village is treating customers to a chippy tea all day Sunday for only £1.99.

To celebrate opening seven days a week Nana Jan’s located at 7 Barnes Wallis Way in Chorley will be serving up fish and chips to hungry customers until they run out!

Fish and Chips at Nana Jan's in Buckshaw Village will cost just £1.99 on Sunday September, to celebrate opening seven days a week. Pictured is Grace trying out a portion.Fish and Chips at Nana Jan's in Buckshaw Village will cost just £1.99 on Sunday September, to celebrate opening seven days a week. Pictured is Grace trying out a portion.
Fish and Chips at Nana Jan's in Buckshaw Village will cost just £1.99 on Sunday September, to celebrate opening seven days a week. Pictured is Grace trying out a portion. | Neil Cross

Jack, Grace and Debra.Jack, Grace and Debra.
Jack, Grace and Debra. | Neil Cross

Residents received leaflets throught their doors informing them that the chip shop, which opened earlier this year, would be opening seven days a week from Sunday with a one day only special offers instore.

A spokesperson for the shop said: “There will be no deliveries on Sunday so come down and grab a bargain chippy tea 12-7pm.”

Opening times are as follows: Monday to Saturday 11am to 9pm and Sunday 12 noon until 7pm.

