Here's how you can get a £1.99 chippy tea all day Sunday
To celebrate opening seven days a week Nana Jan’s located at 7 Barnes Wallis Way in Chorley will be serving up fish and chips to hungry customers until they run out!
Residents received leaflets throught their doors informing them that the chip shop, which opened earlier this year, would be opening seven days a week from Sunday with a one day only special offers instore.
A spokesperson for the shop said: “There will be no deliveries on Sunday so come down and grab a bargain chippy tea 12-7pm.”
Opening times are as follows: Monday to Saturday 11am to 9pm and Sunday 12 noon until 7pm.
