Regeneration chiefs say lessons have been learned after delays and over-spending in key projects which make up the town's ambitious renewal programme.

Schemes including the conference centre, Holiday Inn and tramway extension suffered set-backs, and the council's Growth and Prosperity team is facing a £5m shortfall in the current financial year.

The tramway extension is among the regeneration projects which were delayed | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A report to the executive in December put £174,000 of this down to scheme delays, with £4.9m due to income not meeting business cases.

The council's Audit Committee made a number of recommendations in January last year aimed at improving the performance and calling for better contingency plans to be built into funding bids to cover potential increases in the cost.

A report to a meeting of the Audit Committee on January 16 admitted: "A number of capital projects delivered by the council have been delivered late and overspent.

"However this can be attributed to a number of external factors such as increased inflation, the Covid pandemic, interest rates and supply chain issues. There are lessons which can be learned from these past experiences to further strengthen the council’s approach to capital project management."

The conference centre at the Winter Gardens | National World

Nick Gerrard, growth and prosperity programme director for the council, told the meeting it was difficult to cover every contingency when submitting funding bids for projects.

He added: "We are very successful in bidding for funding, but these issues have been exacerbated in the last few years not least by Covid, rises in interest rates and in 2022 a very accelerated rise in construction costs."

He said measures to ensure projects stay on track include twice weekly meetings with project managers, strong procurement procedures and recruitment of experienced staff members.

Paul Galley, leader of the Conservatives on the council, has repeatedly called for a dedicated capital projects team to oversee projects.

He said: "By streamlining processes and enhancing oversight, we can save millions in the long run—delivering better value for money to the people of Blackpool. In fact, the savings alone will more than cover the team's cost, giving us better deliver and reduced costs."

The civil service offices currently being built in Blackpool are on time | National World

Projects which were hit by delays have included the Winter Gardens conference centre, Holiday Inn Hotel, tramway extension and Showtown museum. However current projects are on track with the £100m new civil service hub on King Street set to be completed on schedule in spring of this year.

Delayed projects

The £30m conference and exhibition centre at the Winter Gardens which opened in March 2022 was delayed after architects had to revise the plans in 2019 due to the complexity of the scheme. Hopes of opening in spring 2020 were derailed by the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

The Holiday Inn, which was part of a £34m investment including the new tram terminal, was due to open in 2022 but opened on May 1 2024. Work was held up in part due to the Covid pandemic, and then technical problems with some of the cladding on the building.

The tramway extension up Talbot Road was initially scheduled to open in 2019 but some work had to be redone because it was not carried out properly, including on the Talbot Square tram stop.

Both projects were also held up by delays in demolishing the former Wilko building on the site, with work only able to begin after the sale of the Houndshill Shopping Centre to the council in November 2019.

The £13m Showtown museum had been due to open as early as June 2021, before the date was pushed back to March 2024. It was affected by the Covid pandemic and delays to construction of the Sands Hotel which it is based in. The hotel, which is a privately funded project, has yet to open.