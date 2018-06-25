Here's how long the heatwave will last in Lancashire

The scorching weather from the weekend is set to continue into this week, with temperatures across the UK tipped to be as hot as Spain over the coming days.

Some parts of the country will be basking in temperatures as high as 30°C this week, but how long will the glorious sunny weather last for in Lancashire?

Temperatures across the UK are set to climb to 30C

The hot weather is expected to be around for the next few weeks, with the next 10 days

being pure sunshine throughout the day and temperatures across most parts of the north west reaching highs above 20°C.

This warm weather is due to high pressure settling over the UK and warm winds arriving from the continent.

The heatwave will peak on Wednesday, with forecasters predicting this to be the hottest day of 2018 and temperatures are set to climb up to 27°C across the county.

Temperatures in Lancashire are set to reach highs of up to 27C

The Met Office has forecast highs of 27°C in Preston on Tuesday, with the following two days being similarly warm at 26°C.

Lancaster and Blackpool's hottest day will also be Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 26°C and 27°C respectively, while 'mid-20's' are set to be reached around Lancashire.

Hot, dry and gloriously sunny weather will continue throughout the rest of the week, with only coastal spots experiencing a dip in temperature where sea breezes develop.

From Saturday 30 June to Monday 9 July it will remain very warm with muggy nights, although during the first week of July there is an increasing chance of cloud and outbreaks of rain in the northweatern parts of the UK.

The heat may also spark a few showers or thunderstorms, with temperatures in the north west expected to become cooler, but will remain above average.