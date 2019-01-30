Here is where you can play water polo in Lancashire

Water polo is a competitive team sport played in the water between two teams.

Why: Water polo is a fun team sport and the added resistance the water requires extra energy, providing both an aerobic and anaerobic workout.

How it works: The game consists of four quarters in which the two teams attempt to score goals by throwing the ball into the opposing team’s goal. The team with the most goals at the end of the game wins the match. Each team is made up of six field players and one goalkeeper. Except for the goalkeeper, players participate in both offensive and defensive roles. Water polo is typically played in an all-deep pool meaning that players cannot touch the bottom.

Benefits: The sport helps to increase endurance and players can burn up to 700 calories per one hour of play. It tones the body and increases flexibility. The water act as a cushion on joints and muscles, preventing injury and general aches and pains associated with traditional fitness.

Give it a go at:

Lancashire County Water Polo and Swimming Association: Visit www.swimlancashire.org.uk

City of Preston Aquatics: Training at West View Climbing and Leisure Centre on Fridays 8pm until 10pm and Sundays 6pm until 8pm. For more information visit www.facebook.com/Prestonwaterpolo/

Edge Hill University Water Polo Team: Part of EHU Campus Sport. Training Wednesdays 2pm until 3pm at the Edge Hill Sports Centre. Open to all students, staff and the community age 16 plus. Visit www.edgehill.ac.uk/edgehillsport/timetable/event/water-polo/

Lancaster City Swimming & Water Polo Club: Train at Salt Ayre Sports Centre, Lancaster. There are four age groups: nine to 12; under 15; under 17 and 18 and over. For sessions visit www.laswpc.com/club-info/training-times/

Blackpool Aquatics Water Polo: Juniors train Sundays 6pm until 7pm; seniors train Tuesdays 8:45pm until10pm at Palatine Leisure Centre, St Annes Road, Blackpool. Visit https://sites.google.com/site/blackpoolwaterpolo/home