Here is where you can do circuit training in Lancashire

Circuit training is a strength and cardio workout using free weights, skipping ropes and body weight to improve both lower and upper body strength, agility, abdominal strength and flexibility.

Why: It offers an intense workout to burn calories and as it has various exercise activities, you will never get bored.

How it works: Participants move quickly through 8-10 exercise stations for 10 to 25 reps, lasting between 30 seconds and 3 minutes, and then move on to the next station. You can switch up the sequence, swap out different stations, and do it at the gym with equipment, at home with dumbbells and resistance bands, or on a fitness trail by alternating push-ups and squats with brisk walking or biking.

Allow at least 20-30 minutes for the workout.

Benefits: As it is intense, you get maximum results in a short time period. It challenges all your body and boosts metabolism. The circuit training offers cardio and strength training and allows you the ability to use different pieces of equipment.

Give it a go at:

Leyland Leisure Centre: Lancastergate, Leyland. Sundays at 7.10pm

Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre: Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge. Sundays at 6pm; Fridays at 6.30pm; Wednesdays at 7pm

Fulwood Leisure Centre: Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Tuesdays 7pm; Thursdays 7pm. One hour sessions.

West View Leisure Centre: Ribble Lane, Preston. Mondays 12.45pm until 1.15pm; Tuesday 6.30am until 7.15am; 11.45am until 12.30pm.

