Here are this week's charity champions - March 25 2019 Members of the community have baked, ran, cycled and held fancy dinners to support their charities. Check them out here 1. Drivers Direct, raised thousands for NSPCC Preston based Drivers Direct has raised 2,500 pounds for the NSPCC. The money raised by employees is enough to pay for a Childline counsellors training, allowing more calls to be answered. 2. Story Homes sponsors Ribby Hall Rhythmic Gymnastics Club Ribby Hall Rhythmic Gymnastics Club has secured a sponsorship deal through Story Homes' Future Story funding 3. Baxi Heating raises more than 40,000 pounds for Alzheimer's Society Baxi Heating has spent the past 18 months fund-raising for Alzheimer's Society. They have raised 42,670 pounds 4. Blackburn Incorporated Law Association (BiLA) supports Rosemere Cancer Foundation at its annual dinner, held at Northcote at the Rovers in Blackburn. Blackburn Incorporated Law Association (BiLA) has raised 1,445 pounds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation at its annual dinner, held at Northcote at the Rovers in Blackburn.