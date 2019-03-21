Drivers Direct raises 2,500 pounds for the NSPCC

Here are this week's charity champions - March 25 2019

Members of the community have baked, ran, cycled and held fancy dinners to support their charities.

Check them out here

Preston based Drivers Direct has raised 2,500 pounds for the NSPCC. The money raised by employees is enough to pay for a Childline counsellors training, allowing more calls to be answered.

1. Drivers Direct, raised thousands for NSPCC

Preston based Drivers Direct has raised 2,500 pounds for the NSPCC. The money raised by employees is enough to pay for a Childline counsellors training, allowing more calls to be answered.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Ribby Hall Rhythmic Gymnastics Club has secured a sponsorship deal through Story Homes' Future Story funding

2. Story Homes sponsors Ribby Hall Rhythmic Gymnastics Club

Ribby Hall Rhythmic Gymnastics Club has secured a sponsorship deal through Story Homes' Future Story funding
other
Buy a Photo
Baxi Heating has spent the past 18 months fund-raising for Alzheimer's Society. They have raised 42,670 pounds

3. Baxi Heating raises more than 40,000 pounds for Alzheimer's Society

Baxi Heating has spent the past 18 months fund-raising for Alzheimer's Society. They have raised 42,670 pounds
0
Buy a Photo
Blackburn Incorporated Law Association (BiLA) has raised 1,445 pounds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation at its annual dinner, held at Northcote at the Rovers in Blackburn.

4. Blackburn Incorporated Law Association (BiLA) supports Rosemere Cancer Foundation at its annual dinner, held at Northcote at the Rovers in Blackburn.

Blackburn Incorporated Law Association (BiLA) has raised 1,445 pounds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation at its annual dinner, held at Northcote at the Rovers in Blackburn.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2