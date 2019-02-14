Here are some rock venues in Lancashire
Are you into rock, punk, indie and ska music?
Thursday 14 February 2019 10:51
Check out these venues.
1. The Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool
The Waterloo Music Bar, in Waterloo Road, welcomes local and touring bands. The bar plays alternative genres, including funk, soul, jazz, blues, punk, indie rock and metal.
2. The Warehouse, Preston
The Warehouse, in St Johns Place, has a massive music history.'During the late 1970s it was the biggest punk venue in the North West, with bands such as Joy Division, Stone Roses, Black Flag and China Crisis playing.
3. Lucky 8s, Chorley
Lucky 8 Rock N Blues Bar, in Cheapside, Chorley, is a micropub which is popular with bikers and beer lovers. It plays rock, metal and blues and hosts live acts and has open mic nights.
4. The Dark Room, Preston
The Dark Room, above Roper Hall, in Friargate, Preston, is a late night club and live music venue. It plays a variety of music, including indie and rock.
