Here are six reasons why we love Preston

A recent survey by YouGov has Preston ranked as one of Britain's least popular cities.

But we know that Preston, is full of great people, amazing places and plenty of things to do.

Here are just a few of them:

Egg Rolling - It's a unique Easter tradition and a brilliant childhood memory for us all. Take a look back at the history of the event here

Preston Guild - Held every 20 years since 1179. The next one is 2032. Brilliant year-long event, culminating in a week of processions and get-togethers. Look back at our coverage of the 2012 Guild here

The People - Are we the friendliest folk in the UK? We like to think so. Talk to someone on a bus and they actually speak back to you!

Parched peas - What's not to like?

The Bus station - Love it or loathe it, this piece of Brutalist architecture is certainly a talking point...and known worldwide. Here we celebrate 50 years of Preston's iconic bus station

Preston North End - Situated in the home of English football and one of the oldest original grounds in the league. Plus, we are a team on the up!

What are your reasons to love Preston?