Here are all the photos from Penwortham Town Council and Galloway’s Society for the Blind's Santa Dash 2019

Penwortham Town Council and Galloway’s Society for the Blind joined forces to hold the Penwortham Santa Dash which saw scores of people dressed in red suits walking or jogging a 3k route.

The charity’s CEO, Stuart Clayton, led the way from the head office in Howick House, trekking along Liverpool Road and back to base, where the santas then enjoyed food and entertainment.

There were food and gift stalls, as well as a performance from local singer Jessica Helen.

All proceeds raised from the event will help Galloway’s provide life changing support to local people living with sight loss.

