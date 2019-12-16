Starting off

Here are all the photos from Penwortham Town Council and Galloway’s Society for the Blind's Santa Dash 2019

Not content with his usual sleigh ride, santa was hula-hooping through Penwortham to raise funds for a charity which supports blind people.

Penwortham Town Council and Galloway’s Society for the Blind joined forces to hold the Penwortham Santa Dash which saw scores of people dressed in red suits walking or jogging a 3k route.
The charity’s CEO, Stuart Clayton, led the way from the head office in Howick House, trekking along Liverpool Road and back to base, where the santas then enjoyed food and entertainment.
There were food and gift stalls, as well as a performance from local singer Jessica Helen.
All proceeds raised from the event will help Galloway’s provide life changing support to local people living with sight loss.

These santas are ready to hula hoop through Penwortham

1. Hula fun

These santas are ready to hula hoop through Penwortham
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
The Kennedy family, Alex, John-Paul, Evie, James and Rusty the dog

2. Festive dog

The Kennedy family, Alex, John-Paul, Evie, James and Rusty the dog
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Sisters Bethany, Melanie and Jessica

3. Sisterly love

Sisters Bethany, Melanie and Jessica
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Getting to grips with the hula hoop

4. Getting in the ring

Getting to grips with the hula hoop
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3