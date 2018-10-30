Help shape your city

Preston folk are being offered a chance to have their say in how it cna be changed or improved to make it a more sustainable and better place to live and work in.

The City-zen Roadshow is heading to Preston for five days to get ideas from anyone interested in making changes to create a healthier, happier and more energy efficient place.

The event is part of a €22 million European Union (EU) funded project visiting 10 cities in 10 countries by 2019.

The idea is to bring internationally celebrated experts in architecture, technology and environmental sustainability together with local residents to explore new ideas.

In Preston it will initially focus on Broadgate and expand from there. Ideas may be around making better use of buildings, streets and recreational areas, improving transport links and connecting neighbourhoods more easily. In turn, it is hoped that the plans will include ways of refining energy use and reducing Preston’s carbon footprint.

The project is led by University of Central Lancashire Professor of architecture Craig Martin. Students from UCLan and Delft University of Technology in The Netherlands will facilitate sessions throughout the week using games and fun-shops to gather ideas

Prof Martin said the teams”comes with a blank page.”

The roadshow will take place in Preston City Council’s Chambers Room on Monday 12 and Friday 16 November, it will be at Gujarat Hindu Society on 13 and 14 and in UCLan’s Harrington Social Space on 15 November.

The full timetable is:

Monday 12 November (day 1)

Morning - start: 9.30am from Gujarat Hindu Society, Broadgate, Preston.

9.30am to 12noon - Walking Investigation (Broadgate, Gujarat, Fishergate, Guild, Markets, City Council)

Afternoon venue: Preston City Council (Chambers Room)

12noon to 12.30pm - Welcome to the City-zen ‘Preston’ Roadshow

12.30pm to 1.00pm - Introduction to Daily Activities

1.00pm to 1.15pm - Lunch

1.15pm to 3.30pm + - Inspiring Preston Presentations (Matthew Brown/The Preston Model, UCLan Masterplan, StudioJB, SWATStudio)

Tuesday 13 November (day 2)

Venue: Gujarat Hindu Society, Broadgate, Preston

Fun-shops begin - ‘Future Neighbourhoods’ & ‘Energy’

3.00pm to 4.00pm - ‘Drop-In’ to see what’s happening

Wednesday 14 November (day 3)

Venue: Gujarat Hindu Society, Broadgate, Preston

Fun-shops ‘Future Neighbourhoods’ & ‘Energy’ continue 9.00am to 12.30pm - ‘Go2Zero’ Fun-shop (A seriously fun role-playing game)

12.30pm to 12.45pm - Lunch

12.45pm to 2.00pm - ‘Pac-Man Carbon Crunching!’ Fun-shop

2.00pm to 3.00pm - ‘Drop-In’ to see what’s happening

Thursday 15 November (day 4)

Venue: Harrington Building, ‘Social Space’, UCLan

Fun-shops begin ‘Future Neighbourhoods’ & ‘Energy’

4.00pm to 5.00pm - ‘Drop-In’ to see what’s happening

Friday 16 November (day 5)

Venue: Preston City Council (Chambers Room)

10.00am to 10.15am - Welcome from Adrian Phillips (Chief Executive of PCC)

10.15am to 11.00am - The City Vision presented by ‘The Roadies’.

11.00am to 11.15am - Discussion

11.15am to 11.30am+ - Final words