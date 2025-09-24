Breaking
Heavy traffic on A585 Fleetwood Road after crash reported near Windy Harbour junction
A major road leading to the M55 has been closed in both directions this afternoon following a reported collision.
The closure affects the stretch of the A585 Fleetwood Road between Thistleton Road and Grange Road, near the Windy Harbour junction.
Congestion is also building on Mile Road as drivers attempt to join the A585.
A statement on the AA’s traffic website says: “Road closed and slow traffic due to a crash on A585 Fleetwood Road both ways from B5269 Thistleton Road (Thistleton Crossroads) to A586 Garstang Road (Windy Harbour Traffic Lights).”
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.
More updates to follow as we get them...