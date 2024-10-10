Heavy traffic building after car bursts into flames near busy Ashton-on-Ribble junction

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 15:18 BST
A car burst into flames near a busy junction in Ashton-on-Ribble.

Emergency services were called to a car fire on Strand Road at the junction with Watery Lane shortly after 1.10pm on Thursday.

Pictures from the scene show the front of a grey car was engulfed in flames prior to firefighters arriving.

A car burst into flames near busy a junction in Ashton-on-Ribble | Contributed

One fire engine from Preston attended, with crews using two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were in attendance for around one hour.

Heavy traffic was building in the area as crews worked to make the area safe.

