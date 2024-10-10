Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car burst into flames near a busy junction in Ashton-on-Ribble.

Emergency services were called to a car fire on Strand Road at the junction with Watery Lane shortly after 1.10pm on Thursday.

Pictures from the scene show the front of a grey car was engulfed in flames prior to firefighters arriving.

One fire engine from Preston attended, with crews using two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were in attendance for around one hour.

Heavy traffic was building in the area as crews worked to make the area safe.