'Heavy snow' predicted as weather warning is extended into Sunday

Hours of snow is predicted to fall across the north west on Sunday, the Met Office said.

Up to five centimetres is expected to fall tomorrow and Saturday, the forecaster previously said - as it issued a weather warning urging caution.

And this morning it said residents should also 'be aware' of problems caused by the white stuff between 4am and 11.55pm on Sunday too.

"A spell of heavy snow is possible over some central parts of the UK during Sunday," it said, though its warning area covers most of the country.

"This could lead to road, rail, and air travel delays, with the potential for vehicles to become stranded or public transport to be cancelled.

"Rural communities with limited access routes could become cut off."

Gusts of wind reaching up to 40mph are set to hit the region tomorrow as Storm Caroline arrives, with temperatures hovering at around three degrees celcius.

The Met Office said it will 'feel like' minus one or two degrees, however.