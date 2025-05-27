The heartbroken parents of a three-year-old girl who died in a van-tram collision have paid an emotional tribute to her.

Rawal Rehman, 36, of Lambton Road in Chorlton, was jailed at Manchester Crown Court earlier today for 12 years and disqualified from driving for over 13 years for causing the death of Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano from Burnley who died after the van he was driving struck a tram and mounted the pavement.

Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano, 3, who was killed in February after a van and tram crash in Manchester. | GMP

On Saturday, February 22, at around 10am, Rehman was driving a Mercedes sprinter van in Manchester when he careered into Lulu and her parents who were holding hands on the pavement on, causing Lulu fatal injuries.

He had taken 20 lines of cocaine in the hours before the fatal collision, after spending the evening at massage parlours across Manchester.

Rehman abandoned his van and fled the scene in a taxi, but police traced him from documents found in his van and he was arrested in a restaurant two days later.

Paying tribute to their precious daughter, Lulu’s family said that while they welcomed the legal closure, their lives ‘have changed beyond recognition’.

In a powerful victim impact statement read out in court, Lulu’s family said: “Today marks another deeply emotional moment in our journey since the loss of our beloved daughter, Louisa - our precious Lulu. The sentencing hearing has brought a measure of legal closure, but nothing can fill the void left by her absence.

"Lulu was our only child and the centre of our world. Her joyful spirit, vivid imagination, and kind heart touched everyone who knew her. At just three years old, she brought more light and love than we ever thought possible. Her life was full of promise, and her loss is something we will carry with us for the rest of our lives.

"No parent should ever have to witness the death of their child. The impact of that single, devastating moment has rippled through every part of our existence, emotionally, physically, and financially. Our lives have changed beyond recognition. And yet, in the midst of that sorrow, we have also experienced extraordinary compassion.”

They thanked those who stood with them during the ‘most harrowing time’, including Greater Manchester Police who they added had shown ‘unwavering professionalism, diligence, and empathy throughout this investigation’.

They added: “We are especially thankful for the officers who handled Lulu’s case with such care and humanity. Their commitment to seeking justice on her behalf has meant more than we can ever fully express.

“We are also profoundly grateful to the medical professionals, victim support services, and the various organisations who have offered us kindness, resources, and a safe space to grieve. Your support has helped to hold us up in our darkest moments. To those who have walked beside us—whether through words, actions, or quiet presence—thank you. You have made a difference.

“Though no sentence can undo the pain of what happened, we hope that today’s proceedings serve as a recognition of the gravity of our loss and the deep impact it has had on our family. This is not about retribution, but about honouring Lulu’s life and the love we will always carry for her.

“We remain united in our grief and in our love. Lulu’s memory lives on in us - in every act of kindness, in every moment of courage, and in every step we take forward. We will continue to speak her name, to celebrate who she was, and to ensure that her light is never forgotten.”

Detective Inspector Andrew Page, of GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit, added: “We extend our deepest condolences to Lulu's family during this incredibly difficult time. What they have had to go through as a family is incomprehensible.

“This was a tragic incident in which a young girl sadly lost her life. Instead of facing up to the consequences of his actions, Rehman decided to flee the scene and avoided the authorities for two days.”

He added: “In his police interview, he accepted that he had been driving at the time of the collision but claimed his driving had not been dangerous. When asked about fleeing the scene, he claimed to have panicked.

“Rehman’s callous actions on that fatal day have changed a family’s lives forever. This tragedy was completely avoidable and Rehman must now face the consequences of his actions.”