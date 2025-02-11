Heartbroken Lurcher Shady needs a new home after dad suddenly dies

A gorgeous Lurcher dog is on the lookout for a new home after her owner died suddenly.

Pendle Dogs are looking a foster home for Shady - a 8/9 year old lurcher who is in need of a new home due to losing her dad.

Could you over Shady a loving home? | Pendle Dogs

She is described as a ‘sweet girl who is looking for a sofa to share’ and could live with another calm respectful dog but can not be placed with cats.

She is described as a 'sweet girl who is looking for a sofa to share' | Pendle Dogs

A spokesperson for Pendle Dogs said: “We don't know much about Shady yet so can not place her with children under teenage years.”

To offer this lovely girl a foster home please fully read all the information on the website at www.pendledogs.co.uk and then fill in a application form.

