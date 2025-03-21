Heartbreak after French Bulldog found drowned in Preston's River Ribble near Capitol Centre
The French Bulldog was discovered submerged in low tide near London Road bridge, close to Ashbridge on Ribble Day Nursery.
A local man recovered the Frenchie using a canoe this afternoon. It was reportedly taken away by Council officers and will be scanned for a microchip to help trace its owner.
Those who helped recover the dog from the river said it was female and believed to be around two or three years old.
It’s not known at this stage how the dog entered the Ribble.
Fire service warn public not to enter river
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to efforts to retrieve the dog, but warned it was not safe for members of the public to enter the river due to the depth and currents.
A fire service spokesperson said: “Thank you for making us aware of the sad situation involving the dog.
“We have passed the details onto Lancashire County Council
