Young girl taken to Royal Preston Hospital after fall in Buckshaw Village park

A young girl has been taken to hospital in a ‘serious condition’ after falling in a Chorley park.

Paramedics from North West Ambulance Service attended the park off Cornwall Avenue in Buckshaw Village at 4.36pm on Sunday.

An air ambulance was also called to assist with helping the young girl

The girl, believed to be six-years-old, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by road ambulance.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said her condition was being treated as “serious”.

Residents gathered in Buckshaw after a helicopter from North West Air Ambulance was also called to the scene at around 5pm to assist with helping the young girl.

A Guardian reporter at the scene was told by the pilot that someone had been taken ill.

The pilot and team were later seen leaving the area with no casualties, with residents soon following suit.

Footage and photos of the air ambulance landing were posted all over social media, with residents at first unsure as to what had happened.