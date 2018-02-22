Work starts on £700k Fulwood Leisure Centre revamp

Work will begin next month on a £700,000 revamp of a Preston leisure centre.

The major refurbishment project at Fulwood Leisure Centre will starts on Monday, March 5 and run for 16 weeks,

The leisure centre’s new owner Better – a non-profit group which took over Fulwood and West View leisure centres from Preston Council last year – say this represents a major investment.

Among the works done will be an extension to the gym and the addition of new strength equipment, a revamp of the exercise studios and improvements to the reception area.

There will also be the introduction of new technology to the site, including new access control turnstiles and Boditrax technology to help gym-goers keep track of their fitness goals.

While the works go on, the gym will be relocated to a cycle studio, which will involve the gym being closed on Sunday, March 4, while the equipment is moved.

There will also be changes to the fitness timetable and some classes will be moved to different locations in the centre.

A spokesman for Better said: “In partnership with Preston City Council, we are pleased to let you know that we’re investing over £700,000 at Fulwood Leisure Centre.”

Councillor Peter Kelly, Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “We welcome the investment from GLL into Fulwood leisure centre, delivering on their business plan for the benefit of the community. The work is what was envisaged as part of the deal, once the centre had been transferred. It’s great news for the people of Preston and we can’t wait to see the results.”