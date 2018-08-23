Woman taken ill in Lancaster is given a parking ticket

A BBC researcher who had to abandon her car in a Lancaster car park after she was taken ill was appalled to receive a parking ticket.

Charlotte Greaves, 28, of Torrisholme, who has a chronic medical condition, was unable to drive her car for a few hours and had to leave it in a private car park on Damside Street, Lancaster.

But a few months later, whilst in hospital recovering from an operation, she received a parking fine from HX Car Park Management, who monitor the car park.

She said: “I was too ill to drive my car and had to leave it for a couple of hours whilst I rested. The car was then subsequently picked up and I managed to get home to rest.

“A few months later, whilst in hospital recovering from an operation, I received a parking fine from HX Car Park Management which I appealed on the grounds of my disability. They refused and I then had to go through POPLA (the independent appeals company) and unfortunately I did not win my case again, as their appeals do not work on the grounds of mitigating circumstances.

“ I have now been chased by solicitors and I have had to pay the outstanding fine plus additional unexplained admin fees, which I believe to be absolutely appalling. I would like to highlight this to ensure that no one else gets caught out.”

A spokesman for HX Car Park Management said: “We have received conflicting reasons for the duration of stay at the car park which was unpaid for the entire time of 2hrs 15mins. She stated she had to leave her car and arrange for someone to collect it, however on her initial appeal, we were advised that after sorting herself out, she simply forgot to purchase a ticket and carried on with her errands.

“ We did advise her in her second appeal to The IAS that had it simply been a matter of delay in purchasing a ticket, we would have cancelled it due to her medical condition, however as no ticket was purchased at all, this is why the PCN was issued, and issued correctly.”