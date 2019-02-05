Winter support for Lancashire’s most vulnerable

Winter weather can be dangerous for older people. Age UK Lancashire’s new service can help

Bitter cold weather is on the way – and a new service has been launched to help vulnerable older people cope.

Staying warm will help keep you healthy - you may be entitled to a free electric blanket

Freezing temperatures bring a host of problems for older people and particularly affects those with existing health problems.

Now to help over-50s living in the Chorley, Preston and South Ribble areas, Age UK Lancashire has unveiled a new Winter Wellbeing service offering a range of practical support, helpful advice and in some cases warm fleeces and electric blankets to help tackle the winter freeze.

The service, funded by NHS England, is in response to increasing numbers of daily deaths during the winter months, which last year exceeded the five-year average.

It is estimated at least 25,000 older people in the UK die prematurely from cold weather-related illnesses each year.

As part of the new service Age UK Lancashire is set to run a free winter event, to help share details of help and support available. The event will take place at the Age UK Lancashire charity shop on Cheapside in the centre of Preston on Thursday, February 28, between 10am and 2pm. Again, warm refreshments will be available for older visitors, along with information on beating the cold and expert advice about managing the health risks of cold weather.

The event is free and there is no need to book, simply drop in at any time.

Details of how to obtain special winter packs for people who are particularly vulnerable – perhaps a neighbour, relative or friend - will also be available at the event.

Anne Oliver of Age UK Lancashire, said: “The aim of the project is to help people avoid unnecessary hospital admissions, reduce energy bills and keep older people connected with their communities.”

Each winter Age UK Lancashire provides advice, tips and information for people to help them stay warm and well over winter as well as providing their Home Help service which many find particularly helpful when the weather conditions make it more difficult to get out and about.

Do you or someone you know need a little extra help to cope when the weather bites? You can contact Age UK Lancashire directly to find out how to access support. Call 0300 303 1234 or email referrals@ageuklancs.org.uk