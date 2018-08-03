What is cystic fibrosis?

Have your say

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition affecting more than 10,400 people in the UK.

People with cystic fibrosis experience a build-up of thick sticky mucus in the lungs, digestive system and other organs, causing a wide range of challenging symptoms affecting the entire body.

The condition is caused by a genetic mutation that means cells in the human body are unable to move salt and water around effectively. This results in a build-up of thick mucus in the lungs and digestive system.

There’s a thin layer of mucus inside everyone’s airways that catches anything people breathe in, like bacteria or dust. In people with cystic fibrosis, this mucus is stickier than it should be.

This means bacteria can become trapped in the lungs, causing infections.

One in 25 people in the UK carry the faulty gene that causes it, usually without knowing.