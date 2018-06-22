Warning after Lancashire mum finds home 'riddled' with blood-sucking ticks after dog walk

A Lancashire mum has told how her home became infested with blood-sucking ticks after she went for an innocent walk with her dog.

Kimberley Whitehead‎, from Accrington discovered a tick burrowing in her leg last weekend after she went walking in Laund Clough and the disused railway lines in Baxenden.

Vets removed 85 ticks from the dog

The shocked mother says that within days of the discovery, her dog and home were riddled with the parasites which can cause the serious neurological illness - Lyme Disease.

And the 37-year-old, who works as an Electricity North West manager was forced to temporarily move her young daughter out of her home as a precautionary measure.

Kimberley is now appealing for other walkers in the area to be aware of the potential risks and be on the look-out for ticks.

The ticks infested the Lancashire mum's home

She said: "It’s been quite a traumatic week for both our family and our dog, Justin.

"After discovering a tick burrowing into my leg at the weekend we checked the dog to find nothing.

"Within just days the dog and the house where riddled with them. We’ve had to get pest control in and today Justin had 85 removed from him under sedation at the vets.

"Quite frightening just how quickly this escalated. We are now both being treated for Lyme Disease a frightening thought but I am warning other pet owners to check your pet for ticks.

"The unusual warm weather seems to have brought them out in force.

"We normally walk around the Laund clough / woods and the disused railway lines in Baxenden, Accrington.

"Please be alert and make sure you brush yourself and pet down before the entering your home.

"This week has been an education but wish I knew more about it beforehand so please take the time to know the facts on how to remove them and what to look for.

"More importantly don’t just use treatment for fleas but ticks too."

Kimberley and her dog are now receiving treatment for Lyme disease and face an anxious three month wait to see if they have been infected.

