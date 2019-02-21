Visually impaired people invited to apply for free audio device

Visually impaired people in Lancashire are being invited to see if they are eligible for a free specially adapted audio device from a leading blind charity.

British Wireless for the Blind Fund (BWBF) provides a range of equipment all designed with blind and partially sighted people in mind. The equipment is given free of charge to those who meet BWBF’s criteria.

The charity, who celebrated its 90th year in service last year provide devices such as CD players, digital radios, USB players and much more. Everything is designed with tactile controls, enabling someone with sight loss to use them easily and independently.

Regional development manager Sophie Wheldon, said: “Our recipients tell us that their radio is invaluable to them, allowing them to access a huge variety of audio all at the touch of a button. All equipment is delivered to the home by a volunteer who sets it all up and provides support in using it and we offer ongoing support.

"Our radios are vital to someone who cannot see – they provide news, information, and entertainment but also, more importantly, companionship and a friendly voice. It’s much more than

just a radio.”

If you or someone you know is interested in a BWBF radio, please contact Sophie Wheldon at

sophie@blind.org.uk or phone 01283 790 208 .