Two Lancashire care homes labelled as ‘inadequate’ have been placed into ‘special measures’

Two care homes have been placed into special measures after inspections found them to be ‘inadequate’.

Greenfield House in Morecambe and Greenroyd Residential Home in Hest Bank, both operated by Greenroyd Residential Home Limited, were visited by Care Quality Commission inspectors at the end of last year.

Greenfield House is registered to provide care and accommodation for up to 33 people living with dementia. It had last been rated in 2016 as ‘requiring improvement’ but inspectors found those changes had not been made.

Inspectors found five safeguarding incidents had occurred at the home since their last visit, with staff having reported concerns to management but being unsure what action was taken.

No cleaner was employed at the home and staff did not have time to carry out additional duties. Infection control processes were inconsistent, malodours were noted and some bedrooms were dirty. During the inspection stained bed bases, stained chairs and a carpet and door with faeces on it were all found.

Risk was not suitably identified, managed and addressed, and equipment to support staff manage risk was not suitably maintained and fit for purpose, inspectors found.

Greenroyd Residential Home – registered for up to 23 people living with dementia – had previously been rated ‘inadequate’ following an inspection a year ago. Inspectors found the management team had worked hard to make improvements, however further work is required to ensure the fundamental standards are understood and embedded within the service.

Whilst some improvements had been made to manage risk, inspectors found not all risks had been considered.

Inspectors rated both homes as ‘inadequate’ and as a result both were placed into ‘special measures’.

Services in special measures will be kept under review and will be inspected again within six months.