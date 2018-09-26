Third UK case of monkeypox diagnosed at Lancashire hospital

A third person has been diagnosed with monkeypox, Public Health England (PHE) said.

This follows the second ever case being diagnosed at the hospital earlier this month.

A monkeypox victim

The individual is a healthcare worker who treated a patient at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in September, before their infection was diagnosed.

Dr Nick Phin, deputy director of the national infection service at PHE, said the case was "not wholly unexpected".

