These care homes in Preston have been inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and told that they are inadequate or require improvement. This latest information is taken from the CQC website on January 31. For more information about how the CQC inspection process works click here



1. Sherwood Lodge - Inadequate Sherwood Way, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9GA. Latest report published on 6 November 2018

2. Mather Fold House - Inadequate Hoghton Lane, Hoghton, Preston, PR5 4EP. Latest report published on 30 August 2018. The CQC are carrying out checks at Mather Fold House and will publish a report when their check is complete.

3. Withy Grove House - Inadequate Poplar Grove, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6RE. Latest report published on 8 December 2018

4. Melrose Residential Home - Inadequate 50 Moss Lane, Leyland, Preston, PR25 4SH. Latest report published on 20 December 2018. The CQC are carrying out checks at Melrose Residential Home and will publish a report when their check is complete.

