Surgery still in special measures after repeat visit from healthcare inspectors

A GP surgery remains in special measures and is in the process of bringing in a new doctor after it received the worst overall inspection rating for a second time.

Dr Khin Thanda – also known as Avenham Lane Practice – has been rated ‘inadequate’ after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The findings of the latest inspection, which were published last week, come after the practice was rated ‘inadequate’ and placed into special measures in March after a previous inspection last December.

Inspectors found that “some significant concerns remained” and new concerns relating to the storage of medicines were also highlighted.

Deputy Chief Inspector of General Practice at CQC, Alison Holbourn, said: “We found that people registered with Dr Khin Thanda’s practice still aren’t getting the high quality care which they should expect to receive.

“Although we found that the practice had taken steps to address some of our previous concerns, we found that significant concerns remained, and we also identified new shortcomings relating to the clinical care of patients.

“We have taken steps to stop this provider from operating and are working closely with local partners to ensure people’s safety whilst the new provider is registered.”

The Post contacted the Avenham Lane Practice for a comment but were told Dr Thanda has since retired from the profession. The surgery remains under CQC review while a new doctor is found - a process that can take up to six months.