Royal Preston and Chorley Hospital given clean bill of health over waste disposal, after body parts build up elsewhere in the country

Waste disposal facilities at the trust which runs the Royal Preston and Chorley South Ribble Hospitals have been given a clean bill of health after a spot check by the Environment Agency.

It emerged yesterday that a company which supplies waste services to 50 trusts across the country had been allowing body parts and hazardous waste to build up at five of its sites.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals was not one of the affected trusts - but it has today been visited by regulators to ensure compliance with its licence.

Storage facilities and licence conditions were checked and no issues were identified.

READ MORE >>> Central Lancashire hospitals set target to reduce waiting lists - but will winter get in the way?

Affected trusts could be forced to store their waste in specialist trailers on their own sites - but the company in question, Healthcare Environmental Services (HES), is currently continuing to collect waste.

The Health Service Journal reported that a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra was convened last month when the issue came to light.