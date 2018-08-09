Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Preston and South Ribble as rated by you

The Lancashire Post can today reveal a list of Preston and South Ribble’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.
The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of PR1 for Preston.
Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.
READ MORE>>> How to check your local GP practice’s patient satisfaction rating
Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Preston, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.
Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.
1) The Beeches Medical Centre, Liverpool Road, Longton, , Preston - 96.1% would recommend
2) Medicom Limited, The Healthcare Centre, Flintoff Way, , Preston - 91.9% would recommend
3) Kingsfold Medical Centre, Woodcroft Close, Penwortham, , Preston, 91.7% would recommend
4) Park View Surgery, 23-24 Ribblesdale Place, , , Preston, 88.4% would recommend
5) New Longton Surgery, 2 Churchside, New Longton, , Preston, 88.2% would recommend
6) Tarleton Group Practice, The Health Centre, Mark Square Gorse Lane, Tarleton, Preston, 88.1% would recommend
7) Riverside Medical Centre, 194 Victoria Road, Walton-Le-Dale, , Preston, 87.7% would recommend
8) Lostock Hall Village Surgery, 1 William Street, Lostock Hall, , Preston, 87.4% would recommend
9) North Preston Medical Practice @ Broadway Surgery, 2 Broadway, Fulwood, , Preston, 85.6% would recommend
10) North Preston Medical Practice @ Ingol Health Centre, 87 Village Green Lane, Ingol, , Preston, 85.6% would recommend
11) Lytham Road Surgery, 2A Lytham Road, Fulwood, , Preston, 85.2% would recommend
12) St Fillan's Medical Ctre, 2 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, , Preston, 84.9% would recommend
13) Worden Medical Centre, West Paddock, Leyland, , Preston, 84.2%would recommend
14) Leyland Surgery, West Paddock, Leyland, , Preston, 84.1% would recommend
15) Fishergate Hill Surgery, 50 Fishergate Hill, , , Preston, 83.1% would recommend
16) The Healthcare Centre, Flintoff Way, , , Preston, 81.4% would recommend
17) Dr C M Wilson & Partners- Sharoe Green Surgery, 157 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood, , Preston, 81.4% would recommend
18) Dr C M Wilson & Partners-Longsands Medical Centre, Longsands Medical Centre, Longsands Lane, Fulwood, Preston, 81.4% would recommend
19) The Ryan Medical Centre, St Marys Road, Bamber Bridge, , Preston, 80.2% would recommend
20) Viran Medical Centre, Viran Medical Centre, Gorse Lane, Tarleton, Preston, 79.9% would recommend
21) Dr R K Yerra, Guttridge Medical Centre, Deepdale Road, , Preston, 78.7% would recommend
22) Ribbleton Medical Centre, 243 Ribbleton Avenue, Ribbleton, , Preston, 78.5% would recommend
23) St Walburge's Medical Practice, Issa Medical Centre, 73 St. Gregory Road, Deepdale, Preston, 78.4% - In the middle range
24) Briarwood Medical Centre, 514 Blackpool Road, Ashton, , Preston, 76.7% would recommend
25) Medicare Unit Surgery, 1 Croston Road, Lostock Hall, , Preston, 76.6% would recommend
26) The Surgery, 63-65 Garstang Road, 63-65 Garstang Road, , Preston, 76.2% would recommend
27) UCLAN Medical Centre, Foster Building, University Of Central Lancashire, , Preston, 76.0% would recommend
28) St.Mary's Health Centre, St Marys Health Centre, Cop Lane, Penwortham, Preston, 76.0% would recommend
29) Dr Asad Hussain, 200 Miller Road, , , Preston, 75.9% would recommend
30) Roslea Surgery, 51 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, , Preston, 75.8% would recommend
31) Dr Mark Webster, 49 Frenchwood Avenue, Frenchwood, , Preston, 74.2% would recommend
32) Issa Medical Centre - Patel, Issa Medical Centre, 73 St Gregory Road, , Preston, 72.5% would recommend
33) Longton Health Centre, Liverpool Road, Longton, , Preston, 70.0% would recommend
34) Doclands Medical Centre, Blanche Street, , , Preston, 69.9% would recommend
35) The Park Medical Practice, Cottam Lane, , , Preston, 67.3% would recommend
36) The Park Medical Practice, 370 New Hall Lane, , , Preston, 67.3% would recommend
37) Avenham Surgery, Avenham Lane, Avenham Health Centre, Avenham Lane, Preston, 66.9% would recommend
38) The St Pauls Surgery, 36-38 East Street, , , Preston, 66.3% would recommend
39) Clayton Brook Surgery, Tunley Holme, Clayton Brook, Bamber Bridge, Preston, 66.1% would recommend
40) Dr S Z Shahid, Gutterridge Medical Centre, Deepdale Road, , Preston, 64.5% would recommend
41) Dr H P Chakrabarti, Gutterridge Medical Centre, Deepdale Road, , Preston, 62.8% would recommend
42) The New Hall Lane Practice, The Health Centre, Geoffrey Street, , Preston, 59.3% would recommend
43) The Geoffrey Street Surgery, The Health Centre, Geoffrey Street, , Preston, 51.8% would recommend
44) Lostock Hall Medical Centre, 410 Leyland Road, Lostock Hall, , Preston, 47.6% would recommend