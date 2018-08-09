Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Preston and South Ribble as rated by you

The Lancashire Post can today reveal a list of Preston and South Ribble’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of PR1 for Preston.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Preston, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

1) The Beeches Medical Centre, Liverpool Road, Longton, , Preston - 96.1% would recommend

2) Medicom Limited, The Healthcare Centre, Flintoff Way, , Preston - 91.9% would recommend

3) Kingsfold Medical Centre, Woodcroft Close, Penwortham, , Preston, 91.7% would recommend

4) Park View Surgery, 23-24 Ribblesdale Place, , , Preston, 88.4% would recommend

5) New Longton Surgery, 2 Churchside, New Longton, , Preston, 88.2% would recommend

6) Tarleton Group Practice, The Health Centre, Mark Square Gorse Lane, Tarleton, Preston, 88.1% would recommend

7) Riverside Medical Centre, 194 Victoria Road, Walton-Le-Dale, , Preston, 87.7% would recommend

8) Lostock Hall Village Surgery, 1 William Street, Lostock Hall, , Preston, 87.4% would recommend

9) North Preston Medical Practice @ Broadway Surgery, 2 Broadway, Fulwood, , Preston, 85.6% would recommend

10) North Preston Medical Practice @ Ingol Health Centre, 87 Village Green Lane, Ingol, , Preston, 85.6% would recommend

11) Lytham Road Surgery, 2A Lytham Road, Fulwood, , Preston, 85.2% would recommend

12) St Fillan's Medical Ctre, 2 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, , Preston, 84.9% would recommend

13) Worden Medical Centre, West Paddock, Leyland, , Preston, 84.2%would recommend

14) Leyland Surgery, West Paddock, Leyland, , Preston, 84.1% would recommend

15) Fishergate Hill Surgery, 50 Fishergate Hill, , , Preston, 83.1% would recommend

16) The Healthcare Centre, Flintoff Way, , , Preston, 81.4% would recommend

17) Dr C M Wilson & Partners- Sharoe Green Surgery, 157 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood, , Preston, 81.4% would recommend

18) Dr C M Wilson & Partners-Longsands Medical Centre, Longsands Medical Centre, Longsands Lane, Fulwood, Preston, 81.4% would recommend

19) The Ryan Medical Centre, St Marys Road, Bamber Bridge, , Preston, 80.2% would recommend

20) Viran Medical Centre, Viran Medical Centre, Gorse Lane, Tarleton, Preston, 79.9% would recommend

21) Dr R K Yerra, Guttridge Medical Centre, Deepdale Road, , Preston, 78.7% would recommend

22) Ribbleton Medical Centre, 243 Ribbleton Avenue, Ribbleton, , Preston, 78.5% would recommend

23) St Walburge's Medical Practice, Issa Medical Centre, 73 St. Gregory Road, Deepdale, Preston, 78.4% - In the middle range

24) Briarwood Medical Centre, 514 Blackpool Road, Ashton, , Preston, 76.7% would recommend

25) Medicare Unit Surgery, 1 Croston Road, Lostock Hall, , Preston, 76.6% would recommend

26) The Surgery, 63-65 Garstang Road, 63-65 Garstang Road, , Preston, 76.2% would recommend

27) UCLAN Medical Centre, Foster Building, University Of Central Lancashire, , Preston, 76.0% would recommend

28) St.Mary's Health Centre, St Marys Health Centre, Cop Lane, Penwortham, Preston, 76.0% would recommend

29) Dr Asad Hussain, 200 Miller Road, , , Preston, 75.9% would recommend

30) Roslea Surgery, 51 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, , Preston, 75.8% would recommend

31) Dr Mark Webster, 49 Frenchwood Avenue, Frenchwood, , Preston, 74.2% would recommend

32) Issa Medical Centre - Patel, Issa Medical Centre, 73 St Gregory Road, , Preston, 72.5% would recommend

33) Longton Health Centre, Liverpool Road, Longton, , Preston, 70.0% would recommend

34) Doclands Medical Centre, Blanche Street, , , Preston, 69.9% would recommend

35) The Park Medical Practice, Cottam Lane, , , Preston, 67.3% would recommend

36) The Park Medical Practice, 370 New Hall Lane, , , Preston, 67.3% would recommend

37) Avenham Surgery, Avenham Lane, Avenham Health Centre, Avenham Lane, Preston, 66.9% would recommend

38) The St Pauls Surgery, 36-38 East Street, , , Preston, 66.3% would recommend

39) Clayton Brook Surgery, Tunley Holme, Clayton Brook, Bamber Bridge, Preston, 66.1% would recommend

40) Dr S Z Shahid, Gutterridge Medical Centre, Deepdale Road, , Preston, 64.5% would recommend

41) Dr H P Chakrabarti, Gutterridge Medical Centre, Deepdale Road, , Preston, 62.8% would recommend

42) The New Hall Lane Practice, The Health Centre, Geoffrey Street, , Preston, 59.3% would recommend

43) The Geoffrey Street Surgery, The Health Centre, Geoffrey Street, , Preston, 51.8% would recommend

44) Lostock Hall Medical Centre, 410 Leyland Road, Lostock Hall, , Preston, 47.6% would recommend