Protest marks 100th week of campaigning to see Chorley A&E reopen full-time

Activists turned out in force this morning to mark the 100th week of demonstrations to see Chorley's A&E reopen full-time.

Campaigners lined Euxton Lane at the entrance of Chorley and South Ribble District General Hospital waving and cheering as passing motorists tooted their support.

About 60 bikers also staged a drive-by blaring their horns, holding up traffic and revving their engines in order to show the strength of feeling for the cause.

In a speech to the crowd Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle called on campaigners to continue their fight.

"We are half way there," he said. "We will not stop until we have it open full-time.

"Our health service belongs to us, not the Government. This is not a toy that you play with, this is about saving lives.

"Stand together, not just for Chorley but for the future of our NHS."

Chorley Hospital's A&E department was shut and downgraded to an urgent care service in April 2016, with bosses siting staff shortages.

Outraged residents came out in force to protest against the closure.

It was reopened part-time in January 2017 but activists said their fight was only half way there. Today marks the 100th week of demonstrations outside the A&E by protest group, Protect Chorley & South Ribble District Hospital from Cuts and Privatisation.

Shadow Minister for Health and Social Care Justin Madders MP came to the demonstration and voiced his support to the tireless campaigners.

"Chorley and the A&E here are really lucky to have you fighting for them," he said.

"You should take heart from the fact that you have achieved a partial success. The fact that it's open is down to your hard work. It's absolutely vital that you keep the campaign going."

MP for South Ribble Seema Kennedy was not in attendance for the demonstration although the hospital also serves residents in her constituency.

More to follow.