PROJECT UPDATE - New unit for mothers with mental health issues at Chorley Hospital

Mum and baby ward set to be one of just four in the country

How are plans coming along?

Designers are busy talking to mothers, drawing up plans and coming up with possible names and a colour scheme for a new ward which will take care of mothers and their babies at Chorley and South Ribble District General Hospital. Architects Gilling Dod Interiors took part in a creative day recently to kick start the designs. In a tweet the company said: “We engaged in a mood board workshop to understand what the users would like within the interior spaces. It was such an inspiring and rewarding day and we can’t wait to continue developing the spaces.”

Who is the unit for?

It’s for mothers who are struggling with mental health issues such as depression, severe confusion, paranoia, hallucinations and delusions. There will be space for eight mothers and their babies at the unit at any one time.

Why is it special?

Chorley Hospital is one of only four hospitals to in the country to have a unit like this. The North West was recognised as one of the areas with particular access issues around its capacity for in-house care for mothers and babies.

What will it mean for mums?

It will end lengthy round trips for patients outside the county. Mothers and their babies will also be able to get specialist support from medical staff. Hospital bosses say that the unit will enable treatment and recovery for mothers while allowing their relationships with their babies to develop. It will be staffed by multi-disciplinary teams across psychiatry, nursing and nursery care.

How much money is being invested?

Plans to open the facility come as part of a £40m investment nationally in care for women who are pregnant or who have newborns.