Pro-choice campaigners celebrate abortion referendum results in Ireland

Pro-choice campaigners are celebrating after Irish voters overwhelmingly decided to scrap the ban on abortion.

The final results were 1,429,981 people voting in favour fo a repeal on the country's strict abortion laws, and 723,632 people voting against.

Together for Yes co-director Orla O'Connor said the results showed "a resounding roar from the Irish people" for repealing the Eighth Amendment.

"Our campaign and we will be forever indebted to those women and couples whose own bravery and dignity have moved hearts and changed minds - and given the scale of the victory, changed the country," Ms O'Connor said.

Co-director Ailbhe Smyth said: "This will be a moment of profound change in Ireland's social history, a moment when the nation collectively stood up for women and for their healthcare, and voted for constitutional change.

"Together For Yes always knew that Ireland was ready for this change, because of the evidence and facts showing the harm and the pain of the Eighth Amendment."

Irish deputy premier Simon Coveney described it as a vote to put a "more compassionate and appropriate" policy in place, one that helped and respected women in vulnerable circumstances.

"This is a huge step forward for Ireland," Mr Coveney said.